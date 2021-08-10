What's Pak Hiding? Probe Findings Of Afghan Envoy's Daughter's Kidnap Withheld From Kabul

The Imran Khan-led Pakistan government has yet again exposed itself as it refused to share 'all information' on the probe carried out by the Islamabad Police in the Afghan Ambassador's daughter abduction and torture case. Following the 'promise' by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to identify the kidnappers of the Afghan envoy's daughter within 48 hours, the Pakistan Police failed to find any evidence in Silsila Alikhail's assault and abduction case. Following that the Islamabad Police ruled out the kidnapping angle from the case.

In July, Silsila Alikhil, the 26-year-old daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted, tortured, and assaulted by unknown persons in Islamabad. She was abducted while riding a rented vehicle and was held for several hours before being released. She was found near F-9 Park area of the capital with torture marks on her body.

Afghanistan MoFA slams Pakistan for not sharing probe details

As per the official release shared by Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Afghanistan government had sent a delegation to Pakistan.

"During this visit, the Pakistani side shared some information and findings with the Afghan delegation on the case. However, the remarks by Pakistani officials pointed at a different version of the case, and unfortunately did not address the basic issues such as how the incident took place and the identification of the perpetrators," says Afghanistan's MoFA.

The Afghanistan MoFA also shared that despite agreeing earlier to share the probe details related to the case for technical investigation, the Pakistani officials refused to do it.

"The hospital and medical reports along with other available evidence clearly indicate that Ms. Silsila Alikhel had been abducted and tortured. The Government of Afghanistan, in coordination with the victim, is ready and will continue to cooperate to identify and apprehend the perpetrators," added Afghanistan's MoFA.

As the Afghan delegation's visit to Pakistan remained fruitless, Afghanistan MoFA again called upon the Imran Khan-led government 'to focus on expeditious identification, apprehension, and prosecution of the perpetrators of the abduction.'

Pentagon pulls up Pakistan on terror havens along Afghanistan border

Recently, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby spoke about Pakistan's role amid the intensifying fighting between Afghanistan government forces and the Taliban. During his briefing, Kirby responded to a question and acknowledged the 'safe havens' that exist along the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Pentagon's statement comes at a time when Afghanistan has repeatedly accused Pakistan of aiding the Taliban and other extremist groups.

Kirby stated that the United States government continues to have conversations with the Pakistani leadership regarding the terror safe havens along its border with Afghanistan. He asserted that the safe havens are fuelling more insecurity and instability in Afghanistan as it continues to witness conflict.

(Image Credits: Najib Alikhil, Twitter/AP/Representative Image)