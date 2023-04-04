'When I Will Be Proven Innocent...': Andrew Tate On South Park Roasting

Ex-British American kickboxer and influential TikToker Andrew Tate, who was released from Romanian prison yesterday, has responded to South Park's animated comedy’s latest episode, ‘Spring Break’ that featured a character like him. Tate, who was detained by the Romanian authorities on charges of organised crime and human trafficking, was featured as the character named Alonzo Fineski that had striking similarities with him. Trey Parker and Matt Stone have previously targetted some of the world's biggest stars on their animated comedy series but Tate has recently been picked on. The 36-year-old responded to South Park for showing a character that resembled him.

"When I will be proven innocent. I look forward to help create the greatest South Park episode of all time," Tate wrote on Twitter. "I met one of my lifelong heroes, Randy Marsh," he added in another tweet.

Detained in Bucharest in late December

Tate and his brother Tristan were detained in Bucharest in late December. Yesterday, Tate won an appeal to replace his detention with house arrest. "I have no resentment in my heart for the country of Romania, or for anybody else.I just believe in the truth. So I believe in God and I think that the fire of truth will eventually destroy all lies and anybody who lies in a long enough timeframe will feel the sting of regret," he was reported saying after he won the appeal. "I truly believe that justice will be served in the end. There is 0 per cent chance of me being found guilty of something I have not done. I maintain my absolute innocent innocence," Tate noted. "I think most people understand this and I look forward to being home, so thank you so much," he furthermore stressed.

Tate, who is known for misogynistic views and hate speech, also revealed that while he was in jail he did 7,417 push-ups. Earlier he had posted a bizarre video of himself pacing up and down a room looking anxious following his release from prison. Last week, a Romanian court rejected Tate's bail request following a hearing at the Bucharest Tribunal. A Romanian judge rejected Tate’s bail request, Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT told Associated Press. It was not immediately clear what bail conditions were proposed by Tate’s legal team.