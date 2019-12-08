WATCH: 'When our daughter’s new hearing aids are turned on' baby video wins hearts online

In a new heartwarming video that is making rounds on social media, an adorable little baby girl is seen delightfully squeaking to her mother's voice after her hearing aid is turned on. The video was shared on Twitter by the child's father Paul Addison and was an instant hit on the micro-blogging site. The post has been viewed over 7 lakh times since it went live on Thursday, December 5.

Watch it here:

Squeaks for Hello

In the video, when the mother asks the little girl to say 'hello' the child responds with a smile followed by a series of loud squeaks. At the start, the baby can be seen animately looking at her mother who is speaking to her. At one point, as the baby moves her head around, the hearing aid is visible. Shortly after, in response to her mother asking her to 'say hello', she responds with what is unmistakably a gleeful joyous shriek of delight

The post has been shared over 6.3 thousand times and continues to melt the internet.

Here, take a look at some of the comment on the viral post:

This is so cute 🥰😍😭 so you get to have this cute reaction every morning?! My heart ~ ♡ — NeruNeru (@Nellvious) December 6, 2019

Wish I could reach in for a cuddle. Precious 😍😍😍 — 🌟 LibertyGal 🌟 (@libertygal72) December 5, 2019

She's beautiful, just pure love and awe; the antithesis to all the hate we're surrounded by on the daily 😍 — Amanda ✋🏼 #VoteLabour (@AP_Doramaqueen) December 6, 2019

Lovely baby, We take so much for granted. — The Realist (@themaxthought) December 6, 2019

Some Twitterati thanked the parents for sharing their joy with the world.

That was wonderful, thank you so much for sharing. Your little one brightened my very dismal day. xxx — Rose Monarch (@Rose_Monarch) December 6, 2019

Nothing more warming than a wee babys smile 😊😊 that has just made my day, thank you. — The Patriot Democrat UK (@democrat_uk) December 6, 2019