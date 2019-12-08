The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WATCH: 'When Our Daughter’s New Hearing Aids Are Turned On' Baby Video Wins Hearts Online

Rest of the World News

In a new heartwarming video on Twitter, an adorable little girl is seen delightfully squeaking to her mother's voice after her hearing aid is turned on

Written By Prerna Vijayeni Panda | Mumbai | Updated On:
WATCH: 'When our daughter’s new hearing aids are turned on' baby video wins hearts online

In a new heartwarming video that is making rounds on social media, an adorable little baby girl is seen delightfully squeaking to her mother's voice after her hearing aid is turned on. The video was shared on Twitter by the child's father Paul Addison and was an instant hit on the micro-blogging site. The post has been viewed over 7 lakh times since it went live on Thursday, December 5. 

Watch it here:

Squeaks for Hello 

In the video, when the mother asks the little girl to say 'hello' the child responds with a smile followed by a series of loud squeaks. At the start, the baby can be seen animately looking at her mother who is speaking to her. At one point, as the baby moves her head around, the hearing aid is visible. Shortly after, in response to her mother asking her to 'say hello', she responds with what is unmistakably a gleeful joyous shriek of delight

The post has been shared over 6.3 thousand times and continues to melt the internet. 

Here, take a look at some of the comment on the viral post:

Some Twitterati thanked the parents for sharing their joy with the world.

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG