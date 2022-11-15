Where Was World's 'eight Billionth Baby' Born? All You Need To Know About Vinice Mabansag

The capital of the Philippines, Manila, gave the world its Eight Billionth baby on November 15. Philippines’ Commission on Population and Development took to Facebook to tell the world that Vinice Mabansag, the symbolic world’s eight billionth baby, was born in Manila.

CNN on Tuesday reported that Baby Vinice was born at Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila early in the morning. The announcement came after the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) announced that the world is all set to become “8 Billion strong.” UNFPA tweeted, “Mark your calendars! As humanity becomes #8BillionStrong, let @Atayeshe show what this milestone means for people and the planet.#GlobalGoals”

Announcing the birth of Vinice, the Philippines Commission on Population and Development wrote on Facebook, “The World at 8 Billion: Future solutions and opportunities for all! The world welcomes Vinice Mabansag of Delpan,Tondo as the symbolic 8th billionth baby from the Philippines. #8Billionthbaby #POPDEVweek”

The world reached the 7 billion mark just 11 years ago

Population growth has skyrocketed in recent years. It was the year 2011 when the world reached the 7 billion mark. However, recent data released by the UNFPA suggests that population growth is slowing and fell for the first time in 2020. The data suggest that population growth has fallen in wealthy countries, while the third world countries are still witnessing a spike in the population.

Speaking on the spike in the world population, UNFPA asserted that the world needs to invest in better infrastructure, education and health care. While countries like Japan are witnessing population shrinkage, the population growth of poor economies has been a matter of concern.

As the world population touched 8 billion on Tuesday, India was the largest contributor to the milestone, having added 177 million people, while China, whose contribution to the next billion in the global population is projected to be in the negative, the UN said.