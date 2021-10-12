WHO Advisory Panel On COVID To Analyse Need For Booster Shots On Nov 11

As the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, World Health Organisation (WHO) advisory panel will meet to analyse the requirement for booster doses against the virus for the entire population on November 11, the Director of WHO's Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, Kate O'Brien said in a statement. She added that the committee of members from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) "will discuss the need for COVID-19 booster shots." The decision came after WHO had said that it is currently "reviewing emerging evidences" on the need for and timing of a booster dose for the available vaccines.

Meanwhile, the WHO panel has recommended the use of 'additional' COVID jabs for people with weaker immune systems. On October 11, a SAGE advisory group endorsed COVID booster shots for people with weaker immune systems and people above 60. The SAGE panel proffered advice to the WHO to inoculate an additional dose to the immunocompromised group.

"For those who have taken the Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines, they can take an additional dose of the vaccine," the advisory committee suggested.

Immunocompromised people should be given an additional dose: SAGE

Nevertheless, the advisory panel advised that the booster doses are considered mandatory only for those "moderately or critically immunocompromised...since these people are less inclined to ready appropriately to react appropriately to shots following a standard primary vaccine series and are at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease." It is to be noted that WHO has earlier urged nations to avoid booster jabs citing global vaccine inequity.

In August WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on rich countries to temporarily halt plans on administering booster jabs through the end of the year. His appeals came after noting the abundant vaccine supply in rich countries while the developing nations were in dire shortages.

Why are booster doses given?

Lastly, it is to note that booster doses are administered to the inoculated population to boost clinical protection and reverse the effect of fading immunity. COVID-19 booster doses are offered once an individual has completed primary vaccination of two doses. As directed by the CDC, it is mandatory for an individual opting for a booster dose to get all three jabs of the same type.

