WHO Chief 'hopes' US Would Continue Funding Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

After US President Donald Trump not only blamed WHO to become China-centric but threatened to stop its funding, WHO director-general ‘hoped’ that US would continue to contribute money. While answering a question by an American journalist on April 13, World Health Organisation chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called Trump “supportive” and claimed to have a “very good” relationship that “will continue”.

However, earlier this month, Trump had said, “We're going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO” and added, “We pay for a majority or the biggest portion of their money.” Meanwhile, as the global death toll of coronavirus outbreak continues to spike, he also voiced concern over the lifting of restrictions which is being suggested by authorities in European countries.

Read - WHO Chief Says COVID-19 '10 Times Deadlier' Than H1N1 Swine Flu

WHO warns against lifting restrictions

WHO has warned against lifting restrictions introduced by leaders to curb the pandemic. In a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19, major countries have introduced, curfews to prolonged lockdowns making millions confined to their homes unless they have to buy essentials or need medical assistance. WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that "lifting restrictions could lead to a deadly resurgence".

According to reports, while talking to journalists in Geneva, WHO chief said that while on one side, certain countries have celebrated the slowing down of the epidemic including Italy, Germany, Spain, and France, but, somewhere else there has been “alarming acceleration” including certain community transmission across Africa.

Read - "We All Have A Part To Play": WHO Chief Lauds Healthcare Workers' Dedication & Sacrifice

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 121,704 lives worldwide as of April 14. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,946,281 people. Out of the total infections, 460,099 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the global economy is struggling.

Read - Taiwan Blames Trolls From China For Issuing Fake Apology To WHO Chief

Read - Many Cities, Counties Fear Losing Out On Stimulus Funding

(With inputs from agencies)