WHO Chief Ready To Take COVID-19 Vaccine Publicly But Says Will 'make Sure It's My Turn'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said that he would be happy to take the COVID-19 vaccine on camera to encourage others to do so. The WHO chief, when asked by reporters about the news of former US presidents and Joe Biden expressing their willingness to take approved COVID-19 vaccine publicly, said he would be happy to do the same, but only when it is his turn.

"It's a good idea... I think it's very good that they already have shown their commitment. They can influence. They are influencers. I would be happy to do the same thing. I would be happy to do it. I need to make sure it's my turn. I don't want to take anybody's vaccine," Ghebreyesus said.

Read: Biden Refuses To Make COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory But Vows To Persuade Americans

Former US Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama along with President-elect Joe Biden recently said they would happily take the COVID-19 vaccine on camera in order to persuade the mass. Ghebreyesus, while speaking at a press conference, hailed the US leaders and said their commitment would make a great difference as they are influencers and have the ability to persuade the public. Ghebreyesus said he would be happy to do the same but only when it's his chance as he would not want to jump the queue before someone who is more vulnerable than him.

Read: Russia Begins Mass Vaccination Drive In Moscow With Its COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V

UK approves Pfizer vaccine

This comes after the United Kingdom became the first nation in the world to give emergency use authorisation to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which is said to be 90 percent effective. The American pharmaceutical firm has developed the vaccine in partnership with German company BioNTech. Pfizer is now seeking EUAs in the United States and the European Union.

Read: Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Gives Immunity For At Least 90 Days, Finds Study

With more and more countries moving to approve COVID-19 vaccines, the major issue then becomes the willingness of people to take jabs. According to the Ipsos survey, more than 20 percent of Britons are not sure about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the global average of people who would take a vaccine stands at 76 percent. The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also said that he would happily take the COVID-19 vaccine live on television, but not before high-risk groups are vaccinated.

Read: WHO Urges People To Follow COVID-19 Safety Measures Even After Vaccine Rollout

(Image Credit: AP)

