Biden Refuses To Make COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory But Vows To Persuade Americans

The United States President-elect Joe Biden has said that he won't make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory but would urge Americans to go for it. Biden told reporters at a press conference in his home state Delaware that he would do everything in his "power as president" to make sure most Americans get the vaccine jab. Biden also added that he is willing to get publicly vaccinated to persuade people, but will only do so after the safety and efficacy of the vaccine is proven.

Biden will ask people to wear mask for 100 days

Biden said that in his inauguration speech he is going to ask the public to wear face masks for 100 days. The former vice president said it will significantly reduce the numbers if that occurs along with vaccination. Meanwhile, Biden talking about his inauguration day said he might now have the gigantic inaugural parade and may not have millions of people on the mall. Biden said that all health protocols recommended by experts will be followed on the day to keep Americans safe.

Biden is now being briefed about the coronavirus situation in the United States, which was blocked by Donald Trump for three weeks after the election. Usually, presidents-elect are briefed on major national and global issues from the day they are projected winner of the election, however, the Trump administration not just blocked Biden-Harris's transition, but also refused to recognise the Democratic leader's victory.

Trump eventually directed his team to assist Biden's for a smooth transition when key states like Georgia and Wisconsin started to certify election results and courts began to throw his lawsuits out. The Biden-Harris transition was blocked by Trump loyalists for weeks, including the General Services Administration (GSA), a federal agency responsible for presidential transition, which later allowed the release of funds.

