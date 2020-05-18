WHO Chief Says UN Agency 'sounded The Alarm Early And Sounded It Often' At WHA

At the 73rd World Health Assembly, which was conducted virtually, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the organisation raised alarm at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak. Tedros said that the WHO had notified countries, issued guidance for health care workers within 10 days. He also added that the organisation had also declared a global health emergency on January 30, when there were less than 100 cases and no death outside China.

While addressing the 73rd WHA, Tedros said, “Since day one, WHO has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with countries in these darkest hours. WHO sounded the alarm early, and we sounded it often”.

'Transparency, accountability and continuous improvement'.

Tedros also noted that the organisation also provided technical guidance and strategic advice, based on the latest science and experience. He further added that the WHO “supported countries to adapt and implement guidance”. The WHO chief said that organisation is committed to ‘transparency, accountability and continuous improvement’.

He also noted that WHO has 'informed, engaged and empowered people'. He also said that they have fought the infodemic, combating myths with reliable information and called consistently for the two essential ingredients for conquering COVID-19 - national unity and global solidarity.

Furthermore, Tedros also said that WHO has driven research and development, through the solidarity trial and even called for equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics through the ACT Accelerator. With diagnostics, PPE, oxygen and other medical supplies delivered to more than 120 countries, Tedros said that the organisation has also trained more than 2.6 million health workers in 23 languages.

He added, "We all have lessons to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic. Every country and every organization must examine its response and learn from its experience”.

(Image: @WHO/Twitter)

