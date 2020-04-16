Funding Blocked, Under-fire WHO Chief Tedros Goes On Trump-esque Monosyllabic Tweet-spree

Responding to the United States President Donald Trump over halt of funds for World Health Organisation (WHO), the UN body's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday said that they regret the decision. Speaking at WHO media briefing, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the US has been a 'longstanding & generous friend' and maintained that 'together they can improve the health of many of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people.' Though he did not speak directly on Trump's criticism of WHO on being 'one-sided' to China, he said that WHO's 'works with all nations equally, and it does not 'discriminate' .

"The United States has been a longstanding & generous friend to WHO & we hope it will continue to be so. We regret the decision of Donald Trump to order a halt in funding to WHO. Together, we can improve the health of many of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people. With support from the people and government of the US, WHO works to improve the health of many of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people. WHO is reviewing the impact on our work of any withdrawal of 🇺🇸 funding and will work with our partners to fill any financial gaps we face and to ensure our work continues uninterrupted."

Without mentioning China, he added, "Our commitment to public health, science and to serving all the people of the world without fear or favour remains absolute. Our mission and mandate are to work with all nations equally, without regard to the size of their populations or economies. COVID19 does not discriminate between rich nations and poor, large nations and small. It does not discriminate between nationalities, ethnicities or ideologies. Neither do we. This is a time for all of us to be united in our common struggle against a common threat. When we are divided, the coronavirus exploits the cracks between us."

After his briefing, the WHO chief in a classic Trump style of monosyllablic reponses, posted the following words in what seemed to be a veiled message to US after the fund halt. He also wrote 'stronger together.'

Solidarity.

Humanity.

Unity.

Love.

Stronger Together! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 15, 2020

Trump halts fund for WHO

After several warnings to the WHO, Trump on Wednesday halted US funding to the UN body after alleging mismanaging the coronavirus crisis. Trump has a number of times blamed WHO's "very much sided" approach to China on coronavirus crisis, asserting that many people are unhappy with the global health agency and feel that "it's been very unfair".

Trump said while announcing the decision: "Today I am instructing my administration to halt the funding of WHO while the review is conducted is assessing WHO's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the Coronavirus. In an obvious reference to China, he said "Everybody knows what's going on there." American taxpayer provides about 400 million to 500 million dollars per year to WHO in contrast China contributes only 40 million dollars or less. As the highest contributor, it is our duty to insist on full accountability."

