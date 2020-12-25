WHO Chief Tedros Asks People To 'stay Apart' This Holiday Season In His Christmas Message

This holiday season, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has issued a message, urging everyone to stay apart in order to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tedros said that this is the most important gift people can give to the frontline workers amid the global crisis, "the gifts of life and health," he added.

"As 2020 draws to an end, a pandemic of historic proportions is preventing many of us from celebrating in the ways we would like - as tight-knit communities and extended families, coming together around fire places, and dining tables sharing stories, love and kindness with those dearest to us. Instead hundreds and millions of people are today making great, heart-wrenching sacrifices, by staying apart to stay safe. But in doing so, they are giving the most precious gifts, the gifts of life and health," Tedros said in his Christmas speech.

'Remember the sacrifices'

Tedros talked about the "great sacrifices" made by health professionals, carers, and other essential workers to save lives and prevent suffering amid the pandemic. Tedros said that people must not waste the sacrifices made by these workers and should follow all health and safety protocols. The UN health body chief further urged people to keep in mind the sacrifices of those families who will, this holiday season, sit at their family tables missing familiar faces.

I wish everyone a safe and restful holiday season. This year by staying apart to stay safe from #COVID19, we can all give the most important gifts of all: the gifts of life and health. #InThisTogetherpic.twitter.com/HlNobGujwg — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 24, 2020

Tedros also talked about the COVID-19 vaccines, saying they have provided the much-needed hope and "way out of this tragedy". However, he warned people against letting their guards down because it will take time to vaccinate the entire world. Until then, Tedros said the people must keep caring for each other through acts of solidarity and safety, and by doing so, "we can share the greatest gift of all, the gift of life".

Nearly 80 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus so far, of which 1.74 million people have lost their lives. Several countries have started the vaccination campaign, including the UK, US, Canada, Israel, Russia. However, it seems for the vaccine to reach poorer countries will take some time, which has become a big matter of concern for the WHO.

