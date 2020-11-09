WHO Chief Congratulates Biden & Harris On Poll Win, Calls For Joint Fight Against COVID-19

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday, November 8 congratulated United States President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their victory in the presidential election.

The WHO chief noted that the importance of a joint fight against the COVID-19 and said the WHO would look forward to work with the duo and their teams. Taking to Twitter Ghebreyesus wrote, "My WHO colleagues and I look forward to working with you and your teams."

According to media reports, Biden has plans to sign a number of executive orders after his inauguration, including the one on the reversal of the US withdrawal from WHO.

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris! My @WHO colleagues and I look forward to working with you and your teams. Crises like the #COVID19 pandemic show the importance of global solidarity in protecting lives and livelihoods. Together! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 8, 2020

Earlier, the Washington Post reported that after his inauguration, Biden plans to sign a number of executive orders, including the one on the reversal of the US withdrawal from WHO.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden was declared the winner of the US Presidential elections 2020 as per projections of numerous media networks almost four days after polling closed, with mail-in ballots still being counted in some states. He will be the 46th President of the United States after the inauguration on January 20. It was Biden's home state Pennsylvania that finally delivered the victory to him, pushing him over the significant 270-electoral college votes mark.

While he will formally assume the Presidency in January 2021, Donald Trump is refusing to cleanly concede the election. Trump was last heard claiming that it was he who won the election and that mail-in ballots had defrauded the American people. The Trump campaign has also challenged counting in several states by filing a series of lawsuits. Incumbent Donald Trump has accused the poll officials of "cheating" and "fraud" as they continued counting ballots that arrived after 8 p.m. on the final voting day.

Regardless, scores of world leaders have congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the American people have taken to the streets to celebrate. Meanwhile, the Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also made history on Saturday, November 7 after she became the first woman, first Indian-American, first Black to be elected the vice-president of the United States.

