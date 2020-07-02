WHO Warns Countries Taking 'fragmented Approach' To COVID-19 Still Face 'long, Hard Road'

While some parts of the world are still combatting with the coronavirus contagion, head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the nations who are taking the ‘fragmented approach’ to contain COVID-19 “face a long, hard road ahead”. While the global infections of the novel coronavirus have surpassed 10.6 million and 516,200 deaths, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that “flare-ups are to be expected” in the countries that have begun to lift the stringent restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the pathogen.

The head of the Geneva-based UN health agency said in a press briefing that the organisation is ‘concerned’ for some nations who have not used all “tools” that are required to eradicate the deadly disease. Instead, many have resorted to a piecemeal approach. While noting that such countries face hardships in the near future with the global health crisis, he also assured that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught the health experts that irrespective of the severity of the situation, “it can be turned around”. Tedros also added that “it’s never too late”.

WHO chief, “We are concerned that some countries have not used all the tools at their disposal and have taken a fragmented approach. These countries face a long, hard road ahead.

“But one of the lessons of the pandemic is that no matter what situation a country is in, it can be turned around...It’s never too late,” he added.

‘Comprehensive approach’

Since the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO has been reiterating that ‘comprehensive approach’ is the best-shot nations have at containing the outbreak. Tedros also said in the same briefing that the health experts at the UN health agency will ‘never get tired of’ calling for countries to take all measures in response to coronavirus outbreak. The recommended response by WHO is to ‘find, isolate, test’ and ‘care’ of each case of COVID-19. He has stated that alone, any of these methods will fail to make the required difference in the situation of the health crisis.

“We will never get tired of saying that the best way out of this pandemic is to take a comprehensive approach”, Tedros added.

“Find, isolate, test and care for every case, trace and quarantine every contact, equip and train health workers and educate and empower communities to protect themselves and others...Do it all,” he added.

