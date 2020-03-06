YSRCP Dubs Naidu 'Coronavirus Of Backward Class',says 'reason' For HC's Reservation Order

Amid the Andhra Pradesh High Court's order of limiting the reservation for backward classes, YSRCP MLA K Parthasarathy on Thursday said that the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for the High Court order. Speaking at a press conference, the MLA called Naidu a 'Coronavirus for the Backward classes'.

K Parthasarathy said, "He grew in politics with the support of Backward Class people but never cared for them. No one from these classes held any prominent posts during his regime. Chandrababu Naidu is the reason that the High Court limited the reservation for Backward Class people in local bodies in the state to 50 per cent. For Naidu, BC means 'Babu Class' or 'Business Class'."

Speaking about the government to distribute house plots to 70-80 per cent backward classes by March, he said, "While our government is giving plots to 54,000 families in Amaravati capital, Chandrababu Naidu is objecting to it. He wants no SC, ST, BCs in Amaravati."

Andhra Minister expresses disappointment with HC order

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana had expressed disappointment with the High Court's verdict limiting reservation in local bodies in the state. He had also alleged that the backward classes are not being given adequate reservation in proportion to their population.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, he had said, "Our government had decided to give 59 per cent reservation for SC, ST, OBC in the earlier cabinet meeting. However, a petition was filed against that in High Court. Today HC gave a verdict that the reservation should be confined to 50 per cent only. We obey and respect the HC verdict. But we are feeling bad that backward classes are not being given adequate reservation in proportion to their population."

Read: Andhra Pradesh BJP passes resolution against three-capital system, favours Amaravarti

Andhra HC order

On Monday, the Andhra Pradesh High Court passed an order limiting reservation for backward classes by up to 50 per cent. The HC struck down a government order providing 59.85 per cent reservations to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in the local body elections in the state.

Read: TDP urges SEC to remove YSRCP flag colour from govt buildings, says it violates MCC policy

According to reports, a division bench of the HC comprising chief justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari and judge Nainala Jayasurya ruled that the total percentage of reservations in the local bodies should not exceed 50 per cent.

Read: YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh calls former CM Naidu a 'demon' whose rule has ended in AP

Read: Chandrababu Naidu detained at Vizag airport, sent back after YSRCP protests against fmr CM

(With ANI Inputs)