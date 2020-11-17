WHO Confirms 65 COVID-19 Cases Among Geneva Headquarters Staff Since Beginning Of Pandemic

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation on Monday informed that so far 65 staff members stationed in Geneva have contracted the coronavirus infection. Taking to Twitter, WHO wrote, 'We have not yet established whether any transmission has occurred on campus, but are looking into the matter.' Out of 65 employees who tested positive, some were working from home while others were onsite.

WHO staff who were confirmed positive with #COVID19 in Geneva have received the necessary medical attention. WHO carried out full contact tracing and related protocols. Enhanced cleaning protocols were implemented in relevant offices. — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 16, 2020

According to the statement released by WHO, the members who have been confirmed with COVID-19 have received the required medical attention. Apart from this, the organisation informed that it has also carried full contact tracing and other related protocols for Coronavirus. 'Out of the 65 recorded cases among WHO HQ staff to date, 49 have occurred in the last 8 weeks, in line with the epidemiological situation in Geneva and surrounding areas,' it added.

WHO chief warns vaccine won't be enough to stop COVID-19

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that a coronavirus vaccine would not by itself stop the pandemic. While speaking at the WHO’s governing body, the World Health Assembly, Tedros said that a vaccine will complement the other tools that the world has, and not replace them. He also added that a vaccine on its own will “not end the pandemic.”

The unprecedented coronavirus pandemic has been raging for months now, with infections soaring past 54 million and claiming over 1.3 million lives. The UN agency on Saturday also noted that nearly 660,905 cases were reported, setting a new high watermark. A day before, 645,410 cases were also registered, surpassing the previous daily record high of 614,013 recorded on November 7.

The WHO chief, however, warned saying, “That will still leave the virus with a lot of room to move. Surveillance will need to continue, people will still need to be tested, isolated and cared for, contacts will still need to be traced... and individuals will still need to be cared for”.

With the virus spreading rapidly across the globe, Tedros said that supplies of the vaccine would initially be restricted, with health workers, older people and other at-risk populations to be prioritised. He added that the vaccine restriction will hopefully reduce the number of deaths and enable the health systems to cope.

