COVID-19: Global infection toll crosses 54 million as China witnesses resurgence

The total number of COVID-19 cases globally has surpassed 54 million on November 15, the latest data by John Hopkins University showed. As per the Baltimore bases university and research centre, the number of fatalities reached 1,313,438 while 34.7 million people have recovered till now. Holding its rank, the US with over 10,908, 852 positive cases and 245,617 fatalities remained the worst affected country.

India also continued to follow it by reporting 88,14,579 total cases. The death toll was mounted to 1,29,635 while total active cases rose to 4,79,216 after a decrease of 1,503 in the last 24 hrs. Brazil, which is currently testing Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, recorded 5,848,959 cases and 165,658 deaths. The other nations which are witnessing surge include Russia, which has reported 1,910,149 and France with 1,915,713 cases.

Read: China Detects Positive COVID-19 Sample From Imported Frozen Beef & Shrimp; Closes Storage

Read: Mexico Reaches 1 Million Coronavirus Cases, Nears 100,000 Deaths

China witnesses resurgence of COVID-19

This comes as China recently detected Coronavirus samples on the packing of a batch of imported beef & shrimp. According to an international news agency, the first instance of detecting COVID-19 on the packaging of a batch of Brazilian beef was recorded in Wuhan. As per the statement issued by Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, 3 positive Coronavirus samples have been collected from the outer packing of frozen beef from Brazil.'

The statement further stated that this packaged food had entered China via Qingdao on August 7 and was later transported to Wuhan on August 17. Since then, the package had remained in the cold facility, until recently. Reacting to this news, Brazil government while speaking to an international news agency stated that the Chinese authorities have not yet informed them about this incident.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally Rises To 88,14,579; Manipur CM Tests COVID+ve

Read: China Detects Positive COVID-19 Sample From Imported Frozen Beef & Shrimp; Closes Storage

Image: AP