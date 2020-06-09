'Far From Over': WHO Urges World Not To Drop Guard Against COVID-19 Pandemic

With the COVID-19 pandemic worsens globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries on June 8 to continue to fight the deadly virus even as some countries are looking to lift lockdown and ease restrictions. According to reports, WHO claimed that the coronavirus had not reached its peak in South America and the pandemic continued to worsen globally, especially in countries like Brazil, while New Zealand, which is on the other side of the spectrum, declared itself virus free.

'The world can't relax yet...'

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that WHO had received reports about 136,000 positive coronavirus cases in a single day, he added that while it has been six months since the pandemic began countries should not take it easy and maintain vigilance. "This is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal,” said Tedros in an online briefing.

Meanwhile, WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove said that the pandemic is "far from over".

While responding to a question about China’s handling of COVID-19, WHO's top emergencies expert, Dr Mike Ryan claimed that China’s alleged role in the spread of the virus was an issue that should be tackled on a later date and currently countries should focus on ensuring that there are no second peaks in coronavirus-affected countries.

According to John Hopkins University coronavirus database, 7,073,970 people have been infected by COVID-19 and the global death toll has crossed 400,000. Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases with 691,758 total cases reported and is only beaten by the United States that has reported 1,954,236 coronavirus cases and 110,845 deaths.

New Zealand is virus-free

After the discharge of the last known case of the coronavirus from the hospital, New Zealand now has zero COVID-19 cases in the country. According to reports, New Zealand's decision to lock down the country early and its application and enforcement of some of the world’s strictest coronavirus lockdown measures allowed it to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

According to reports, New Zealand’s Ministry of Health currently lists the last remaining COVID-19 patient as recovered because the patient has not shown any symptoms for the last 48 hours. Follow this New Zealand will officially announce itself coronavirus free on June 15. The reasoning behind the date is that June 15 will mark the 28 days since the last community transmission case.

