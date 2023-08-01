Who Is Zhanna Samsonova? Vegan Influencer's Tragic Death Sparks Concern Over Extreme Diets

A Russian vegan influencer who survived on the exclusive diet of exotic fruits and vegetables while living in Malaysia “died of starvation," according to the reports. Zhanna Samsonova, on her social media, frequently promoted raw foods to her millions of followers. She flaunted her 'vegan' diet and lifestyle on video-sharing platform TikTok, Facebook and Instagram as Zhanna D’Art. The Russian national reportedly died on July 21, aged 39.

“A few months ago, in Sri Lanka, she already looked exhausted, with swollen legs oozing lymph,” an unidentified friend was reported saying. “They sent her home to seek treatment. However, she ran away again. When I saw her in Phuket, I was horrified.”

'I convinced her to seek treatment': A friend

It is understood that Samsonova’s lifeless body was discovered by a friend who lived on the floor under her apartment. Her friends feared that this situation might arise one day: “I convinced her to seek treatment, but she didn’t make it," the friend who requested anonymity reportedly stressed. Samsonova’s mother attributed her death to a “cholera-like infection." The official cause of death is not yet known or revealed.

For the past four years, the vegan influencer ate uncooked fruits and vegetables. In an address to her followers on the videos, she claimed that she was on a “completely raw vegan diet”, and consumed just “fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies and juices”.

Samsonova, for the past seven years, only survived on jackfruit and durian, according to a friend. Her restrictive eating regimen may have caused her health some issues, the friend, who wasn't identified by name, said. “I see my body and mind transform every day.” “I love my new me and never move on to the habits I used to use," the influencer said in one of her posts on Instagram. It is understood that Samsonova chose to survive on the raw food diet as she was inspired by “peers” who looked much older than they were. She also slammed those who adopted unhealthy “junk food” diets.

Samsonova wrote: “I eat simple food, although I have a lot of experience as a raw food chef. I love creating my recipes and inspiring people to eat healthier.” Her friends, however, believe her eating habits were the cause of her death. “You don’t need to be a doctor to understand where this will lead,” one other friend was reported saying. “Zhanna’s idle stagnation was causing her to melt before our eyes, but she believed everything was fine,” another said. “Only her eyes, merry eyes, and gorgeous hair compensated for the dreadful sight of a body tortured by idiocy. Forgive me if it sounds harsh.”