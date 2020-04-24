WHO Launches Global Collaboration To Ensure Equitable Access To COVID-19 Vaccine

The World Health Organisation (WHO) launched a global and time-limited collaboration on April 24 to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to new COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. The initial group of health care actors, private sector partners and other stakeholders have come together to launch the ‘Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator’.

Speaking at the live-streamed launch event, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the unprecedented global crisis due to the coronavirus has met with an unprecedented global response. The WHO chief said that the new Act Accelerator brings together the combined power of several organizations to work with speed and scale to ensure all people have access to all the tools to defeat COVID-19.

According to the ACT Accelerator, the stakeholders have committed to an “unprecedented level of partnership” with proactively engaging, aligning and coordinating efforts, building on existing collaborations, collectively devising solutions, and grounding partnership in transparency, and science. They have recognised the significant amount of critical work, investment and initiatives already ongoing around the world to expedite the development and deployment of innovative COVID-19 related products and interventions.

"Today, WHO is proud to be uniting with many partners to launch the Access to #COVID19 Tools Accelerator, or the ACT Accelerator"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 24, 2020

Resolution adopted by UN General Assembly

The Act Accelerator is in line with the UN member states call for an “equitable, efficient and timely” access to any future vaccine developed to combat the novel coronavirus. The 193 members of the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution by consensus on April 20 which highlighted the importance of scientific international coordination to fight the virus as researchers around the world are rushing to finish the clinical trial of potential COVID-19 vaccines

In the resolution, the member states asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to identify and recommend options and ensure fair, transparent, equitable, efficient and timely access to essential medical supplies, new diagnostics, drugs and future COVID-19 vaccines. While the resolution adopted by the UNGA is not binding on the member countries, unlike the UN Security Council, it can significant political influence.

(Image: AP)