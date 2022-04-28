WHO Links Salmonella Outbreak To Kinder Chocolate In 11 Nations; Firm Recalls Products

After several countries reported suspected cases of salmonellosis following the consumption of the Belgium-based Kinder brand of chocolate, the World Health Organization (WHO) informed that the brand has decided to recall its candy. The major development came after 150 suspected cases of salmonellosis were found in Belgium (26), France (25), Germany (10), Ireland (15), Luxembourg (1), the Netherlands (2), Norway (1), Spain (1), Sweden (4), the United Kingdom (65) and the United States of America (1). According to the statement released by WHO on Wednesday, children under the age of 10 years have been most affected. Although nine children are still in hospital, no fatalities were reported until now.

"The risk of spread in the WHO European region and globally is assessed as moderate until the information is available on the full recall of the products," the UN agency said in a statement. According to WHO, salmonella bacteria matching the current human cases of infection were found last December and January in the buttermilk tanks at a factory run by chocolate makers Ferrero, in the Belgian city of Arlon.

"At least 113 countries across Europe and globally have received Kinder products during the period of risk," WHO said.

What is Salmonellosis?

Salmonellosis is a disease caused by nontyphoidal Salmonella bacteria. The bacteria are widely distributed in domestic and wild animals, such as poultry, pigs, and cattle; and in pets, including cats, dogs, birds, and reptiles such as turtles. As per WHO, Salmonella can pass through the entire food chain from animal feed to primary production, and households or food-service establishments and institutions.

Symptoms of Salmonellosis

The symptoms of Salmonellosis are similar to a typhoid virus where a person suffers fever, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. The onset of symptoms typically occurs 6–72 hours after ingestion of food or water contaminated with Salmonella, and the illness lasts 2–7 days. However, symptoms of salmonellosis are relatively mild and patients will make a recovery without specific treatment in most cases. In some cases, particularly in children and elderly patients, the associated dehydration can become severe and life-threatening.

Salmonellosis Prevention

According to WHO, prevention requires control measures at all stages of the food chain, from agricultural production to processing, manufacturing and preparation of foods in both commercial establishments and at home. General prevention measures for the public also include: handwashing with soap and water particular after contact with pets or farm animals, or after having been to the toilet; ensuring food is properly cooked; drinking only pasteurised or boiled milk; avoiding ice unless it is made from safe water; washing of fruits and vegetables thoroughly.

