WHO Officials To Hold A Meeting To Discuss Feasibility Of 'human Challenge Trials'

The World Health Organization on Monday, December 7, will be holding talks to discuss the feasibility of trials that involves deliberately infecting the young and healthy workers with the novel coronavirus, in order to speed up the vaccine development. Looking at the promising results by various vaccine candidates, the discussion will circle around if this method should be continued or not. According to the reports by the Guardian, the meeting aims at discussing existing plans for “human challenge trials” and various technical concerns. Also, it will not include groups representing research participants or members of the public.

An important discussion

A non-profit organization called 1Day Sooner said that it was supposed to attend the meeting but was turned away. Reports by the Guardian suggest that more than a dozen experts are expected to be a part of the advisory group. Also, observers could include representatives of the Wellcome Trust, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the US-based National Institutes of Health and the FDA.

WHO chief to try the vaccine

Recently, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he would be happy to take the COVID-19 vaccine on camera to encourage others to do so. The WHO chief, when asked by reporters about the news of former US presidents and Joe Biden expressing their willingness to take the approved COVID-19 vaccine publicly, said he would be happy to do the same, but only when it is his turn. "It's a good idea... I think it's very good that they already have shown their commitment. They can influence. They are influencers. I would be happy to do the same thing. I would be happy to do it. I need to make sure it's my turn. I don't want to take anybody's vaccine," Ghebreyesus said.

Former US Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama along with President-elect Joe Biden recently said they would happily take the COVID-19 vaccine on camera in order to persuade the mass. Ghebreyesus, while speaking at a press conference, hailed the US leaders and said their commitment would make a great difference as they are influencers and have the ability to persuade the public. Ghebreyesus said he would be happy to do the same but only when it's his chance as he would not want to jump the queue before someone who is more vulnerable than him.

