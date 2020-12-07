US Covid Death Toll Will Remain High Unless Vaccine Is Paired With Mask-wearing: IHME

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington in Seattle projects said that despite the release of the Coronavirus vaccine, a total of over 500,000 people could die from the pandemic in the US by early spring. IHME also said that the expected vaccine rollout only reduces the death toll by April 1 by 9,000 deaths. The recent projects reveal that the expected vaccine rollout will reduce the COVID-19 related death toll to 528,000 in the US with vaccination targeting high-risk groups, the death toll could be reduced from 548,000 to 524,000.

According to IHME, "The forecasts show that if mask-wearing increased to 95 per cent, combined with expected vaccine rollout, approximately 66,000 lives could be saved, compared to a vaccine roll out a scenario with current mask-wearing levels remaining the same. Even with a vaccine, if states do not act to bring current surges under control, the death toll could reach 770,000 by April 1."

Speaking further about the Coronavirus station across the world, IHME said that the steady decline in COVID-19 infection rates is expected to start in February and will continue to March and subsequent months. Earlier this week, a US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) committee voted to give healthcare workers and nursing home residents the first set of the COVID-19 vaccine which is expected to roll out within 3 weeks. While addressing a Saturday rally in Valdosta, Georgia, the outgoing President, Donald Trump, said that the vaccines will be made available in the US next week.

As per the latest reports, the total number of Coronavirus cases in the US has surpassed 14.5 million. So far, more than 281,000 people have died from the virus infection. Currently, the United States is the worst-hit country from COVID-19. The death toll in the country is the highest when compared to the rest of the world.

(With ANI inputs)