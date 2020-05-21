WHO Reports Over 1 Lakh New Coronavirus Cases Across The World In A Single Day

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organisation has expressed great concern about the rapidly growing number of new coronavirus cases. According to reports, the global health body says it has record 1,06,000 new coronavirus cases across the world in only 2 hours, this is the highest rise in the number of cases in a single day since the virus pandemic began.

Cases worsen in low- and middle-income countries

As per reports, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, while speaking at a news conference said that the world still has a long way to go before it is able to put this pandemic behind it. He also added that the world health body was particularly worried about the rising cases in low- and middle-income countries.

According to reports, the WHO has recently been heavily criticized by U.S. President Donald Trump who has accused them of seriously mishandling the outbreak and also shielding China’s role in the alleged cover-up. Trump has even threatened to withdraw from the global health body as well as withholding crucial funding. As per reports, the Director-General of the WHO has claimed that he has been searching from funding from other avenues because the $2.3 billion budget allocated to it is extremely small for a global health agency.

The US again criticizes WHO

The United States on May 18 condemned Taiwan's exclusion from the World Health Assembly saying that WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus chose not to invite the country under pressure from China.

"The United States condemns Taiwan's exclusion from the World Health Assembly. At a time when the world continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, we need multilateral institutions to deliver on their stated missions and to serve the interests of all member states, not to play politics while lives are at stake," US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

