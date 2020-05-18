Chinese President Xi Jinping To Deliver Speech At Opening Of World Health Assembly

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to address the World Health Assembly (WHA) at the opening ceremony on May 18 while the demand for an independent probe into the coronavirus outbreak is gaining momentum. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced that Xi will deliver a speech at the 73rd session via a video link on the invitation of World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhnom Ghebreyesus.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO has announced that the 73rd WHA will be held virtually and the meeting will be centred on the impact of coronavirus. According to the WHO, the member states will deliver statements focussed largely on the COVID-19 pandemic and report their progress in fighting COVID-19.

All 194 member states and observers of the WHO are expected to join the meeting via videoconference which will conclude on May 19. Palestine and Holy See have been given the observer status to participate in the meeting while Taiwan has been excluded despite the push from several countries including the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

Draft resolution to probe pandemic

China has been facing flak over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed over 316,000 lives so far and the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases is nearing five million. Now a European Union-drafted resolution seeking an independent probe into the coronavirus pandemic has gained the support of more than 100 countries so far.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt reportedly said that the resolution is expected to be endorsed at the World Health Assembly which is set to begin on May 18. According to Australian media reports, at least 116 countries have signed up as co-sponsors of the resolution calling for an investigation. The draft calls for "impartial, independent and comprehensive" probe into the COVID-19 crisis and an inquiry into the actions of the WHO and “timelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic”.

"Initiate, at the earliest appropriate moment, and in consultation with the Member States a stepwise process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation, including using existing Mechanisms, as appropriate, to review experience gained and lessons learned from the WHO-coordinated international health response to COVID-19," reads the draft resolution.

(Image: AP)