WHO Releases New Guidance For Outdoor Events And Mass Gatherings Amid Pandemic

As leading countries move towards establishing normalcy, World Health Organization (WHO) issued guidelines on mass gathering amid the pandemic. The new guidelines, which include suggestions such as holding gathering outside, inviting only healthy people etc, recommend changes to large events and encourage people to do a ‘risk assessment’ before organizing events. This comes as the coronavirus pandemic has infected a total of 6,063,588 and killed 369244 people across the world, as per latest data by John Hopkins University.

“Since mass gatherings have substantial political, cultural, social, and economic implications, authorities should assess the importance and necessity of an event and consider the option that it may take place, provided all associated public health risks are adequately addressed and mitigated,” the new guidance said.

'Risk assessment'

The Geneva-based organisation also called on public health organisations and event organizers to perform a risk assessment before holding a mass gathering. According to WHO, people should identify the risk that “enhance, prevent, degrade or delay” mass gatherings. In addition, the WHO also listed steps, the organizers could take if large events took place. The steps included staggering arrivals, increasing the frequency of transport and designating seatings. In addition to that, WHO advised event organisers to adjust the capacity of the venue and to hold events virtually or outdoors.

Meanwhile, the organisation also launched the ‘COVID-19 Technology Access Pool’. This comes after at least 37 countries jointly appealed to the World Health Organisation for common ownership of vaccines, medicines and other diagnostic tools to combat the global health crisis. While the total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has now surpassed 5.9 million, these countries want collective ownership of COVID-19 treatment since patent laws can act as a barrier to the sharing of crucial supplies amid the outbreak.

(Image credits: AP)