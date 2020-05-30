Germany Slams Trump's Decision To Sever Ties With WHO, Calls It Setback For Global Health

Germany on May 30 slammed US President Donald Trump's decision to terminate relations with the World Health Orgbeinanisation (WHO), calling it a 'disappointing setback for international health policy'. German Health Minister Jens Spahn took to his official Twitter handle where he said the WHO needs reforms asking European nations to get more involved, including financially and also said that it will his ministry's utmost priority.

Read: Germany Reports 741 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 182,450

That's a disappointing backlash for International Health. If @WHO shall make any difference for the future it needs reform. And the EU must take a leading role and engage more financially. That's one of our @BMG priorities for our EU presidency. #EU2020BMG — Jens Spahn (@jensspahn) May 30, 2020

Read: Germany Pauses Anti-malaria Drug Hydroxychloroquine Study For COVID-19

Donald Trump on May 29 lashed out at the World Health Organisation threatening to sever ties with the global health body accusing it of being 'pro-China' amid the pandemic. The Trump administration has been very vocal about WHO's handling of the disease outbreak accusing it of siding with the Communist state. US President Donald Trump had last month announced cuts in WHO funding which attracted immediate condemnation from the international community.

Read: COVID-19: Germany Extends Social Distancing Measures Until June 29

US-WHO tensions

The United States claims that WHO delayed declaring the COVID-19 a pandemic in order to favour China and give it some time to cover-up. The World Health Organisation on March 11 declared a global pandemic, nearly two months after the first case reported outside of mainland China. The COVID-19 outbreak has infected more than 5.9 million people and has claimed over 3,65,000 lives to date. The United States remains the worst affected country with 1.7 million confirmed cases and 1,02,836 deaths as of May 30.

Read: Germany Aims To Lift Travel Warning For 31 European Countries From June 15

