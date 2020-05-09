WHO Reports Over 5,400 COVID-19 Deaths Worldwide In 24 Hours; Death Toll Nears 260,000

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported over 5,400 new COVID-19 deaths in the 24-hour period until late Friday, taking the overall tally to 2,59,474. According to reports, more than 87,000 new worldwide infections were recorded in the same period taking the global count to 3.75 million.

So far, the novel coronavirus infection has killed over 2,59,000 people and has infected more than 4 million globally. The virus has affected more people than any other disease in modern history.

Read: 5 Hospitals Approved To Join WHO's Solidarity Trial To Find Treatment For COVID-19

WHO criticised for COVID-19 handling

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is facing a lot of criticism from the many countries over its initial handling of the outbreak. Countries like the United States and Australia have demanded an independent review into the matter, asking for an investigation into WHO's handling and global response to the pandemic.

The United States has accused the UN body of siding with China amid the pandemic and not pressuring it enough to share vital information with the world about the COVID-19 infection.

Read: WHO Warns Covid Could Kill Up To 1,90,000 People In Africa In First Year If Measures Fail

Trump had announced that the US will halt its funding to WHO for this year as it called for reform in the agency. The international community has blamed WHO for taking time in declaring the outbreak a pandemic, which it did on March 11, two and a half months after China first reported the new virus.

The outbreak is still causing thousands of deaths across the world as countries race to develop a vaccine for the contagious virus. As per reports, seven countries have started conducting human trials of the vaccine, including China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read: WHO Concedes 'Wuhan Market Had Clear Role In Virus Outbreak' As China Agrees To Probe

Read: Taiwan Asks WHO For First-hand Information To Control Coronavirus Pandemic

(Image Credit: AP)