WHO Says 2 Million Coronavirus Deaths 'very Likely' Even With Vaccine

The World Health Organization on September 25th warned that the global death toll by novel coronavirus could hit 2 million before an effective vaccine comes to use. The WHO's emergencies head, Dr Mike Ryan said that the figure could go higher as well. The novel coronavirus is believed to have originated in a wet seafood and meat market in Wuhan before spreading across China and subsequently across the globe. The virus, named COVID-19 by the WHO, has infected 32,793,21 people worldwide with the global death toll reaching over 900,000.

World battles coronavirus pandemic

A few days ago, WHO director Dr. Hans Kluge warned nations against shortening the two-week quarantine period. Kluge stressed that “even a slight reduction in the length of the quarantine” could have a major effect on the spread of COVID-19 which returned to “alarming rates of transmission” in Europe this month. The WHO official added that the quarantine should only be reduced if it is scientifically justified. While WHO has repeatedly asserted that it won’t change its two-week quarantine rule, there are many nations that have reduced the number of days in isolation.

Europe is experiencing its second wave of the novel coronavirus as cases of the coronavirus in Europe were "almost back" to the same levels seen in March. ECDC director Andrea Ammon told the European Parliament virus cases across the continent have been increasing for more than 5 weeks. Talking about the situation in Europe, Dr Ryan said that there has been a worrying increase of diseases in Europe. He emphasized on the need for lockdowns as he said that lockdowns are the last resort and Europe has entered the last resort territory.

Countries like Peru, Israel, South Korea and Australia have also seen a resurgence in cases. On September 25, the Peruvian government extended the national state of emergency until October 31 in order to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. In Australia, Victoria has been the epicentre of the cases as it accounts for 75% of cases and 90% of deaths. However, New Zealand has eased restrictions as Prime Minister Jacinda Arden recently announced that most of the country will be moved to the lowest virus alert setting as they are edging towards eliminating COVID-19. However, she also added that Auckland ‘needs more time’ to eliminate the stubborn cluster of infection that was detected last month in the city. Arden said that ‘caution is required’ in the centre of the outbreak as ‘elimination was still New Zealand’s target’.

On the other hand, Israel has reimposed the lockdown. Following a drastic resurgence in new COVID-19 cases and fearing the consequences of mass gatherings during the upcoming holiday season, Israel’s cabinet decided to reimpose a three weeks national lockdown on Sunday, September 13. The lockdown will last till October 9 and during the reimposed lockdown, shops, schools and restaurants will remain closed and Israelis will have to contend with restrictions on movement.

