WHO Says COVID-19 Vaccine 'not A Silver Bullet', Warns 'we All Remain At Risk'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) regional office for the Western Pacific on December 17 called for greater vigilance and said that coronavirus vaccine will not end the pandemic quickly. WHO Regional Director Dr Takeshi Kasai, in a virtual media briefing, said that the vaccine is “not a silver bullet” that will end the unprecedented pandemic in the near future. He further appealed to the younger and socially active people to do everything they can to avoid the infection despite the anxiety and uncertainties brought about by the virus outbreak.

Kasai said, "Whoever you are, wherever you live, as long as the virus is circulating somewhere, we all remain at risk, and we must keep preparing for the worst-case scenario”.

He added, “By following the advice of health authorities you can directly contribute to protecting the lives of people in your community and in doing so to reviving your society's economies in 2021”.

READ: Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Draws Wary, Mixed Response

Kasai urged the young to think about those who may be at high risk of severe COVID-19. He said that the young can unknowingly pass it on to their parents, grandparents, neighbours or friend with an underlying condition. Further, he urged the young to even think about the health care worker who has been working day and night for almost a year. “They are exhausted,” he said.

Vaccines are ‘not a silver bullet’

The WHO regional director also appealed the governments across the region to use an additional layer of surveillance that picks up an early sign of infection among those groups that are difficult to catch with the existing system. He said that vaccines are “not a silver bullet” that will end the pandemic. He further added that the development of a safe and effective vaccine is one thing but producing them in adequate quantities and reaching everyone that needs them is another.

READ: US Healthcare Worker Reports Severe Allergic Reaction After Taking Pfizer Vaccine Shot

Kasai said, “They (vaccines) will initially only be available in limited quantities and high-risk groups should be prioritised first. This means that we are tired of this pandemic, we must stick to the actions and behaviour which protect not only ourselves but also those around us. Hand washing, mask-wearing, physical distancing and avoiding places that have a high risk of transmission”.

At the briefing, WHO region emergency director, Babatunde Olowokure also echoed Kasai. He said that COVID-19 vaccine itself is not a silver bullet to end the pandemic. Dr Socorro Escalante, WHO's coordinator for essential medicines and health technologies, on the other hand, noted that some countries could see vaccination begin in the middle or late 2021. She said that is important to emphasise that most, if not all, the countries in the Western Pacific region are a part of the COVAX Facility.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ: Biden, Pence Set To Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations As Early As Next Week: Report

READ: Benjamin Netanyahu To Become First Israeli To Receive Covid-19 Vaccine