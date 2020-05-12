WHO Calls For 'extreme Vigilance' In Lockdown Exits Amid Concerns Over Second COVID Wave

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday advised countries battling COVID-19 outbreak to be “extremely vigilant” while lifting lockdowns imposed to curb its spread, amid concerns of second wave of the global infections.

Germany earlier reported a sudden spike in Coronavirus infections after it took early steps to ease its lockdown. South Korea, that had initially succeeded in limiting virus infections, is witnessing a new outbreak in nightclubs.

“Now we are seeing some hope as many countries exit these so-called lockdowns, however, extreme vigilance is required,” Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO’s emergencies programme, said during an online news briefing. “If the disease persists at a low level without the capacity to investigate clusters, there’s always the risk that the virus takes off again,” he said.

Governments around the world are struggling to reopen their economies while taking measures to contain COVID-19. Ryan said he was hopeful that Germany and South Korea would be able to control new clusters and praised their surveillance actions to avoid large second waves.

Relaxing lockdown ‘complex and difficult’

Addressing the same briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that lifting restrictions was “complex and difficult” and that the “slow, steady lifting of lockdowns” was key to protecting lives and livelihoods.

Dr Tedros noted that Germany, South Korea, and China, which have reported a new cluster of infections, all had systems prepared to respond to any resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

“Until there is a vaccine, the comprehensive package of measures is our most effective set of tools to tackle the virus,” Dr Tedros said.

WHO officials said, early studies reveal that lower antibody levels against the disease within the general population, which means most people remain susceptible to the new Coronavirus. Maria van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist pointed out that there seems to be a consistent pattern that a low proportion of people so far have these antibodies. Mike Ryan warned countries that have “lax measures” in dealing with the virus. “This is a really dangerous, dangerous calculation,” he said.

