WHO Representative: North Korea Is Testing For COVID-19, Has No Cases

While almost 209 countries and territories are affected by the deadly coronavirus, North Korea has not confirmed even a single case of COVID-19 even after testing and having more than 500 people in quarantine. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reportedly said that it had been receiving ‘weekly updates’ from the health ministry and the country even has the capacity to test coronavirus in its national reference laboratory in the capital Pyongyang. Dr Edwin Salvador, who is the WHO Representative to the DPRK also said that since December 31, more than 24,000 people have been released from quarantine.

Last week, North Korea’s senior health minister also insisted that the country is free from coronavirus and said that it ‘does not have a single case of the disease. Pak Myong Su, director of the anti-epidemic department of the North’s Central Emergency Anti-Epidemic Headquarters insisted that North Korea sealed its borders late January, shortly after the coronavirus outbreak news emerged from neighbouring China. He said that strict containment measures were enforced, and efforts have been successful.

According to the WHO website, North Korea, Lesotho, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Yemen have not reported a single coronavirus case. The UN human rights have also called for lifting international sanctions against the countries to ensure that food supplies reach hungry populations during the pandemic.

Experts doubt Kim Jong Un

Meanwhile, Several foreign experts have expressed doubts that North Korea, which shares a border with China and South Korea, has not detected any infections. While speaking to an international media outlet, Duyeon Kim, who is a senior advisor to the International Crisis Group think-tank, reportedly said that Kim Jong Un is trying to show his confidence and strength to his people. Duyeon further added that Kim is also trying to show that the regime is functioning normally by pursuing its strategic objectives despite the national crisis over a virus they have no control over. Duyeon said that Kim is trying to show that North Korea is invincible in a bid to keep his constituents in Pyongyang happy.

Even though some foreigners have reportedly said the North Korea’s government is actually well placed as it has been successful in slowing the spread of the virus, aid organisations, on the other hand, warned that the county’s health system is chronically under-resourced, often fails to meet the daily needs of citizens. The aid organisation reportedly said that North Korea could have dire consequences due to a poor health system and shortage of medical supplies. The organisation further added that it would be hard-pressed for North Korea to handle any major outbreak of coronavirus, which has infected more than one million people and claimed nearly 82,000 lives around the globe.

