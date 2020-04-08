UK-EU Post-Brexit Negotiations Halted Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, with the UK still in the 11-month transition period with the European Union, the Brexit talks have been halted. According to international reports, a spokesperson for the EU Commission’s negotiating team said on April 7 that Michel Barnier, chief negotiator of the Union would “try and reach an agreement on the timetable” to move forward with David Frost, his UK counterpart.

The discussions which had started in the first week of March soon became limited to only “technical” contact between both the sides. However, the EU’s spokesperson also said that no real talks, over the post-Brexit relationship between EU and UK, have taken place since the distance between them has increased amid pandemic. Moreover, even UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently battling with coronavirus infection.

Read - Jos Buttler Raises ₹60.86 Lakh For UK Hospital From Auctioning World Cup Winning Jersey

Read - UK Government Says No 'big Upswing Of Growth' In Coronavirus Cases

Johnson spends second night ICU

While Boris Johnson battles coronavirus infection in St Thomas’ Hospital in London, his spokesperson said that his condition is “stable” and that he remains in “good spirits”. The British PM is now spending a second night in the intensive care after he was moved due to worsening of his condition. According to reports, there was a review planned on April 13 of strict measures in Britain placed to curb the drastic spread of coronavirus. However, Downing Street has also confirmed that it would not go ahead.

Meanwhile, the standby leader of the UK in the absence of Johnson, British Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has also showcased his optimism on Johnson’s recovery. Raab said that he is “confident” British PM would recover and called him a “fighter”. During a coronavirus briefing, Raab even informed that Johnson was receiving standard oxygen treatment and was breathing without any support from the ventilator. Johnson’s second night in the ICU came as the coronavirus infections in the country spike to 55,242 with at least 6,159 fatalities.

Read - Trump On Johnson, UK Ventilators, Virus Impact

Read - Motormouth Piers Morgan's 'Who Can Okay Nuclear Strike?' Amid UK PM's Covid Case Slammed