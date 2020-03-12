WHO Says Sneezing Is Not An Initial Symptom Of Deadly Coronavirus

As the health experts are trying to calm the panic surrounding coronavirus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that sneezing is not an initial symptom of the deadly disease. According to the WHO, the initial common symptoms include fever and dry cough. However, fatigue, headaches, shortness of breath, aches and pains and a sore throat can 'sometimes' occur. Furthermore, the WHO said that symptoms that only happen rarely include a runny or stuffed nose and diarrhoea.

The organisation has also said that the best way to ensure that one doesn't contract the deadly disease is by having good hygiene and by washing hands regularly. The organisation urged people to regularly and thoroughly wash their hands with alcohol-based hand rub or with soap and water. Furthermore, the WHO also has asked people to maintain three feet distance between anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

'Pandemic'

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to 114 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 4,500 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word "Pandemic" cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

The deadly outbreak has led to leaders around the world to roll out bans on big gatherings and stricter travel restrictions. The outbreak has also disrupted flight demand and several airlines have also suspended or modified services in response. Governments worldwide have stepped up efforts to halt the spread of the virus as it has already affected more than 100 countries.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has disrupted many lives since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,796 and more than one lakh worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,000 and the National Health Commission also confirmed 18 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 4,634.

