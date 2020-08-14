COVID-19: WHO Slams 'vaccine Nationalism', Calls For 'equitable And Fair Distribution'

The World Health Organisation, on August 13, said that it was focused on accelerating vaccine development and making sure that it was available to all. Briefing reporters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that a ‘rapid, fair and equitable’ distribution to all countries was required if a successful vaccine was developed in future.

Nearly six months after WHO sounded an alarm, Russia has already announced that it had developed a vaccine and authorised it for public use. However, experts from across the world doubt the safety of the drug as it has not yet completed advanced trials on humans.

Read: 'Not World's First': Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Rejects Russia's Sputnik-V COVID Vaccine Claim

Nine vaccines in Phase 2 or 3

Elaborating on vaccine development, Ghebreyesus said, in April WHO had given the world leader access to its COVID-19 tool Act- Accelerator adding the in only three months it has shown results. He also said that countries representing nearly 70 per cent of the global population have signed or shown interest in joining the initiative.

“As of today: Nine COVID-19 vaccine candidates are already in the COVAX portfolio and going through Phase 2 or 3 trials, and this portfolio – already the broadest in the world – is constantly expanding,” he said about the vaccines.

"And through the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility, countries that represent nearly 70% of the global population have signed up or expressed an interest to be part of the new initiative"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 13, 2020

In his speech, he also said that the only way to move ahead was to move together. In addendum, he also talked about 'Vaccine Nationalism', saying that excess demand and limited supply of a vaccine in future is bound to cause discrimination and price gauge. Calling it a market failure, he said that only way to solve it was through global solidarity, public sector investment and engagement.

"And today, I want to talk about not how we’re going to go back but how we’re going to go forward.



And that to move forward, the best bet is to do it together"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 13, 2020

"When a successful new #COVID19 vaccine is found there will be greater demand than there is supply.



Excess demand and competition for supply is already creating vaccine nationalism and risk of price gouging"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 13, 2020

Read: Biological E And Janssen Pharmaceutica Enter COVID-19 Vaccine Race

"The best solution for everyone is a blend of development assistance & additional from stimulus packages to fund this effort. This blend of is the best solution right now because it’s the fastest way to end the #COVID19 pandemic & ensure a swift global recovery," he said.

Read: WHO Says Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Yet To Complete Advanced Trials

Read: US Health Officials Claim COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Free For All Americans