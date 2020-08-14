Biological E And Janssen Pharmaceutica Enter COVID-19 Vaccine Race

Biological E. Limited (BE), Hyderabad-based pharmaceuticals and biologics have sealed an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (a pharma major of Johnson & Johnson) on Thursday for creating and manufacturing the capacities of the Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Johnsons & Johnson collaborate with Biological E

The Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer issued a statement in the press that stated, "The vaccine candidate for Johnson & Johnson currently undergoing phase 1/2a clinical trials."

"We are very pleased indeed to collaborate with an organization like Johnson & Johnson. Given the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to mount an effective response will be predicated on the ability to supply the vaccine globally and in significant quantities. This is best achieved through collaboration," said Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E. Limited (BE).

Given the ever-increasing spike in coronavirus positive cases, the COVID-19 vaccine is eagerly awaited. The tally of COVID-19 cases across the world is currently 21,077,917. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India is 23,96,637 out of which 6,53,622 are active and 16,95,982 have already recovered. The total number of coronavirus deaths in India are 47,033.

