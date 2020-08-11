WHO To Send USD 1.7 Million Worth PPE, Humanitarian Supplies To Lebanon After Deadly Blast

Following the recent deadly explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, the World Health Organisation has decided to send USD 1.7 million worth of protective equipment to the country in an effort to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also added that in addition to protective equipment, the WHO will also be sending humanitarian aid to the country.

As per reports, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a press briefing on August 10, stated, "From our strategic stockpile in Dubai, WHO immediately sent surgical and major trauma supplies. We released funds from the contingency fund for emergencies. Our staff are on the ground supporting the assessment of the impact on the health sector with Lebanese and other UN partners. We are shipping USD 1.7 million worth of PPE (personal protective equipment) items to support COVID and humanitarian supplies that were destroyed by the blast."

The deadly coronavirus which began in an illegal wet market in Wuhan, China last year has quickly spread all over the world, the virus named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation has infected 19,913,080 people worldwide and the global death toll stands at 732,185. As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of at least 5,055,355 positive virus cases and has a death toll of 163,156. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

France offers aid to Lebanon

On August 4 a massive explosion occurred in Lebanon's capital Beirut, the explosion claimed the lives of at least 158 people and injuring thousands of others. As per preliminary reports, the explosion was caused by 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, equivalent to 1.2 kt of TNT that was stored in a warehouse at the Beirut port since 2014. The blast in Beirut is one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and has left an estimated 3,000 people homeless.

According to reports, soon after the blast in Lebanon, French President Emmanuel Macron's office held an emergency conference on August 9 with the agenda of raising funds for Beirut. France has till now raised pledges worth $298 million. The 'International Conference of Support and Support to Beirut and the Lebanese People' which met virtually was attended by Germany, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Spain, the USA, European Union, the UK, IMF, the World Bank, among others.

