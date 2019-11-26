WHO Relocates Nearly 50 Staff From Ebola Team In Congo Due To Security Situation

The World Health Organisation evacuated nearly 49 non-essential staff among the 120 working on the Ebola epidemic from the town of Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to the worsening of the security situation. UN spokesperson said on November 26 said that two people were killed in clashes with police in eastern Congo on November 25 after demonstrators set ablaze mayor's office and several other UN buildings in anger at a new round of violence by rebels believed to belong to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Residents are disappointed and angry at the perceived inaction of both, the government and a UN peacekeeping mission. WHO spokesperson, Christian Lindmeier said in a news briefing that non-essential staff were flown on Tuesday morning to the eastern city of Goma, where the 49 of them are still continuing their work. Even now, 71 members still remain on the spot to ensure as good as possible or at least the minimum support to the Ebola response. Lindmeier also said that the anger among the population is 'very much understandable', however, for vital operations, law and order shall be restored.

UNICEF too relocated its staff

UNICEF spokesperson also said that it has also temporarily relocated 27 members of their staff and left only 12 in Beni. The executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, Dr Michael Ryan said on November 22 that nearly 360 people were at risk of Ebola after coming in contact with an infected person in eastern Congo. However, many of the potentially infected people are out of reach due to clashes and insecurity in the area. Lindmeier also stressed that violence must stop, because the officials have many places to go and are unable to contact due to military and rebel violence.

For Ebola response, according to WHO spokesperson, the entire situation is catastrophic. Since the outbreak was declared in August 2018, there have been at least 3,303 cases of Ebola including 2,199 deaths. WHO had declared an emergency in July 2019.

(With agency inputs)