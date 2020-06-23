WHO Says 'divided World' Can't Fight Pandemic As Global Cases Cross 9 Million

With the global cases reaching 9,192,712, the head of the World Health Organization has warned that the pandemic is accelerating and producing record daily high. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference that the world cannot fight the pandemic divided, referring to the criticism from US President Donald Trump.

Tedros' comments came as the confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus soared in Brazil, Iraq, India, and southern and western US states, overburdening the healthcare system. Over 1 million cases of COVID-19 were witnessed in three months, however, 1 million cases have come in just eight days, Tedros said during a videoconference for the Dubai-based World Government Summit.

The greatest threat we face now is not the virus itself, it’s the lack of global solidarity and global leadership. We cannot defeat this pandemic with a divided world, said Tedros.

Tedros said "Long way to go"

While more than 474,445 have succumbed worldwide to the pandemic, health experts have claimed that the figures are much higher if bulk tests are administered. Earlier, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had warned that the virus will be around for a long time. During a virtual press conference in Geneva, Adhanhom said that most countries in the world that thought coronavirus was under control, were witnessing a resurgence in the cases. In a press conference, Tedros said, "Make no mistake: We have a long way to go."

With looming concerns about the pandemic in African nations, Tedros had said, I want to take a moment to highlight Africa, where we are seeing the spread of the coronavirus to rural areas. We are now seeing clusters of cases and community spread in more than 16 countries. We anticipate severe hardship for already overstretched health systems, particularly in rural areas, which normally lack the resources of those in cities.” Further, he stressed the need for countries worldwide to strengthen their healthcare systems.

