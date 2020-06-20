As Coronavirus Spread Accelerates, WHO Warns 'new & Dangerous Phase' Of Pandemic

As nations struggle to relax lockdown measures despite the accelerating spread Coronavirus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of a "new and dangerous phase" of the pandemic.

The warning came as various reports have emerged indicating that the virus was present in Italy in December, months before its first case was confirmed, and the same goes for China. The virus, which has now claimed the lives of 454,000 people and infected 8.4 million people worldwide, is escalating in the USA and parts of Asia even as Europe has started to ease restrictive measures.

Even though lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the disease have caused crippling economic damage, the WHO said that the pandemic still poses a major threat.

"The world is in a new and dangerous phase. Many people are understandably fed up with being at home... but the virus is still spreading fast," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual press conference.

More than 150,000 cases were reported globally on Thursday, the highest single-day number so far. Tedros said nearly half of the newly reported cases were from the Americas, with significant numbers from South Asia and the Middle East.

More to discover about COVID-19

Despite several trials, there are months to go until the first vaccine is developed. Scientists across the world are still learning more about the virus, its symptoms, and the impact of its spread before being identified.

Italian researchers discovered genetic traces of COVID-19 in samples of wastewater collected in Milan and Turin in December last year, and Bologna in January. Italy's first positive case was recorded in February. As per Italy's top health agency ISS, the results help in understanding when the transmission began in the country.

Italy was the first European country to be affected by the virus and the first in the world to impose a nationwide lockdown, in early March. As the risk persists, ISS also urged caution after seeing "warning signs" of virus transmission following two outbreaks in Rome. It said that the circulation of the virus is still significant in some parts of the country.

