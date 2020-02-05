World Has 'window Of Opportunity' To Halt The Spread Of Coronavirus: WHO

Amid the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reportedly said that the world has a 'window of opportunity' to halt the spread of the deadly virus as the steps taken by China were a good way of stopping its transmission. According to reports, the 2019-nCoV has already claimed nearly 490 lives and the number of people infected has now crossed 24,000. More than 20 countries have also confirmed cases of coronavirus, which also prompted the WHO to declare a global health emergency.

While speaking at a technical briefing in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reportedly praised the Chinese authorities for their response at the epicentre of the outbreak where millions of people are on lockdown and severe transport restrictions have been imposed. He said that there is a window of opportunity because of the strong measures China is taking and this opportunity could be used to prevent further spread and to control the disease. Ghebreyesus statement came after Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand also reported new infections that were because of person to person transmissions and not due to infections from China.

READ: Kerala Health Minister Highlights The Measures Taken To Control Coronavirus

Earlier, the WHO has also warned the international public health authorities that Wuhan Virus was of a significant threat to the nations outside mainland China and the disease pandemic enforced a global response to the outbreak. Authorities also banned Chinese nationals from travelling into their territory, suspending airlines, and halting the visa issuance and immigration facility. The health authorities around the world are further taking action to prevent a global epidemic, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and several Asian countries besides China.

READ: Coronavirus: 10 Passengers Onboard Cruise Ship Infected In Japan, 3000 Under Quarantine

Precautionary efforts

Macau has denied entry to visitors from China's Hubei province unless they can provide documentation showing that they are not infected with the virus. The Macau government said that they will also not allow those who visited the province 14 days prior to their arrival.

China's immediate neighbour, Mongolia has further closed all universities and educational institutes until March 2 to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. Citing a cabinet meeting, Mongolian state media also said that it has closed the border crossings for auto vehicles and pedestrian traffic from January 27 and called for public gatherings to be cancelled. On the other hand, Hong Kong's land and sea crossings with China have been closed and Carrie Lam has also announced the suspension of train and ferry services.

READ: Coronavirus Death Toll In China Soars To Nearly 500; Over 24,000 Confirmed Cases

READ: Coronavirus: Five Rescued Indians Admitted To Hospital After Showing Symptoms

(With Agency Inputs)