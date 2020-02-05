Coronavirus: Five Rescued Indians Admitted To Hospital After Showing Symptoms

Five Indians rescued from the Coronavirus-hit China's Wuhan who developed symptoms of cough and cold were moved to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday for better observation, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said.

The officials said the five individuals, including three male and two female, were taken to hospital as a precaution as the Coronavirus infection had not been confirmed in any of them.

"The samples of all five were sent for various tests to AIIMS. We have received the test result of one person and it is negative. The results of the other four are awaited."

Earlier on Monday, the five people at the quarantine facility were admitted to Military Base Hospital in Delhi after they showed symptoms of cough and cold.

They stayed in the quarantine facility along with over 647 Indians who returned from Wuhan on special Air India flights on Saturday and Sunday.

Army sets up quarantine facility for Indians returning from Wuhan

Responding to the emergency requirement of creating and managing a quarantine facility for around 300 Indian students returning from Wuhan, the ITPB had set up such a facility near Manesar last week.

Divided into sectors, and further into barracks, the students were kept mostly segregated in the quarantine. Daily medical examination of all students are done at the medical facility area and all the staff, health care workers and housekeeping staff have been directed to wear their personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times.

An officer said that after 14 days, persons with no symptoms of Coronavirus will be allowed to go home, and their detailed documentation will be sent to the district and state surveillance units for further surveillance.

As many as 647 Indians and 7 Maldivians had returned to New Delhi on two special Air India flights on Saturday and Sunday and were subsequently taken to the quarantine facilities in Manesar and Chhawla.

(With inputs and photo from ANI)