WHO's Weekly Report Shows Impact Of COVID In Worst-affected America As Compared To World

New graphics released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) shows how the Americas remain the worst-affected region by the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the rest of the world. As per the new WHO data, the Americas account for 46 percent of the all-new global coronavirus cases despite having a population similar to the European region. The United States and Brazil are the two countries behind Americas' poor COVID-19 graph.

Read: 'This Is Not The Last Pandemic': WHO Chief Urges Countries To Be Prepared For Another

WHO said that the United States and Brazil account for nearly three-quarters of all COVID-19 cases in the Americas, while Argentina, Colombia, and Peru account for the next largest proportion in new cases in the region. The UN health agency said that cumulatively, the Americas account for 55 percent of all COVID-19 deaths globally in contrast to Europe's 25 percent of the global total cumulative deaths.

Read: COVID-19: WHO Announces Fresh Review Of International Health Regulations

As per WHO, the Americas now account for 52 percent of the total number of global COVID-19 cases. The disturbing data has, however, not stopped US President Donald Trump from claiming that the United States is faring well in comparison to Europe when it comes to improvement in case and death counts.

Read: COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Not Before Mid 2021, Says WHO Chief Scientist Swaminathan

World's COVID-19 situation

Meanwhile, the world has recorded over 1.8 million new cases and more than 37,000 new deaths for the week ending September 6, a 5 percent increase in the number of cases and 2 percent in the number of deaths compared to the previous week, said the health body.

According to WHO, over 27 million cases and more than 9,00,000 deaths have reported cumulatively across the world with the United States the most affected so far, reporting 6.3 million cases and and at least 1,89,000 deaths. India has overtaken Brazil in terms of reporting the most number of cases and as per WHO, the Asian country is also the biggest contributor in South East Asia's tally.

Read: WHO Will Not Endorse Any Vaccine Unless Proven Safe

(Image Credit: WHO/Website)

