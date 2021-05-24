WHO's World Health Assembly Meets For 74th Session, Here's What Has Happened So Far

The World Health Organization’s (WHOs) decision-making body, World Health Assembly (WHA) met for its 74th session on May 24 including delegations from all UN health agency’s member states. WHA is focused on the specific health agenda prepared by the Executive Board. According to WHO, the main functions of the WHA are to “determine the policies of the Organization, appoint the Director-General, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed programme budget.” It is held every year in Geneva, Switzerland and this year it was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

What has happened at 74th WHA so far?

While the session began shortly after noon (IST) and it has been a couple of hours since here’s what has happened so far:

Tedros’ opening remarks

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus opened the session with a main focus on the impact of COVID-19, equality in vaccine roll out and noting that “The COVID-19 pandemic has been a significant setback in our efforts to support the Member States to progress towards universal health coverage.” He also said that "For almost 18 months, health and care workers all over the world have stood in the breach between life and death.”

While addressing the COVID-19 vaccine inequity, the WHO chief said, “There is no diplomatic way to say it: a small group of countries that make and buy the majority of the ’s vaccines control the fate of the rest of the world." Ahead of the 74th WHA, WHO had signed a 'Memorandum of Understanding' to launch the first WHO 'BioHub Facility' for the research of the deadly pathogens. "This facility will enhance the rapid sharing of viruses and other pathogens between laboratories and partners globally," the WHO said in a statement.

Tedros said, “We have a choice: between cooperation, competition or confrontation. In fact, the only choice we have is between cooperation and insecurity. A safer world is not a zero-sum game; it is the opposite.”

WHA 74 elects 5 vice presidents

Further, the 74th World Health Assembly has elected 5 vice president of the WHO’s decision-making body including Benin, Estonia, Guatemala, Mongolia, Qatar.

Bhutan FM elected as President of WHA

This year, the assembly elected Bhutan’s Minister of Health, Dechen Wangmo as the President. The WHA74 will take place from May 24 to June 1 “in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.” The theme for this year’s session is “Ending this pandemic, preventing the next: building together a healthier, safer and fairer world.”

