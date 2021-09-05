Wildlife Red List: IUCN Lists Komodo Dragon, Shark Species In Endangered Category

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), a critical indicator of the health of the world’s biodiversity, released the list of endangered species on September 4. In an updated 'Red List', IUCN underlined that nearly two in five sharks were on the verge of extinction due to overfishing. The international community also listed Indonesia’s Komodo dragons, the world’s largest living lizards, in the category of endangered species. According to the organisation, the Red List now includes 1,38,374 species, of which 38,543 threatened with extinction. “Today’s IUCN Red List update is a powerful sign that, despite increasing pressures on our oceans, species can recover if states truly commit to sustainable practices,” said IUCN Director-General Dr Bruno Oberle in a statement released on Saturday.

Four of the shark species showed signs of recovery

Apart from issuing red flags to several species, IUCN Director-General also applauded the efforts of the country engaged in improving biodiversity after it had published the red list last year. According to him, seven most commercially fished tuna species were reassessed this year, of which four of them showed signs of recovery. "Thanks to countries enforcing more sustainable fishing quotas and successfully combatting illegal fishing," Oberle said.

In the updated list, the Atlantic bluefin tuna (Thunnus thynnus) moved from Endangered to Least Concern, while the Southern bluefin tuna (Thunnus Maccoyii) moved from Critically Endangered to Endangered. The albacore (Thunnus alalunga) and yellowfin tunas (Thunnus Albacares) both moved from the "Near Threatened" to "Least Concern" category.

"These Red List assessments are proof that sustainable fisheries approach work, with enormous long-term benefits for livelihoods and biodiversity. We need to continue enforcing sustainable fishing quotas and cracking down on illegal fishing,” said Chair of the IUCN SSC Tuna and Billfish Specialist Group, Dr Bruce B Collette. "Tuna species migrate across thousands of kilometres, so coordinating their management globally is also key."

Komodo dragon threatened by impacts of climate change

The world’s largest living lizard, the Komodo dragon, has moved from Vulnerable to Endangered on the IUCN Red List. The species, which is endemic to Indonesia and occurs only in the World Heritage-listed Komodo National Park and neighbouring Flores, is increasingly threatened by the impacts of climate change. It further warns of rising global temperature and subsequent sea levels to reduce the Komodo dragon’s suitable habitat by at least 30% in the next four decades. In addition, the international organisation also stressed that the Komodo dragons outside protected areas are under severe threat due to ongoing human activities.

Image Credit: Unsplash