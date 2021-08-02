'Will Not Recognise Taliban If They Come To Power In Afghan By Force': EU Representative

In the midst of the Taliban's relentless violence in Afghanistan, the European Union has reiterated that if the terrorist group gains power through force, the EU and other countries will not recognise their regime. According to The Afghanistan Times, Thomas Nicholson, the leader of the European Union delegation to Afghanistan, remarked, "if Taliban rise to power militarily, the EU will not recognize them." He also expressed concern over the country's security situation, stating that the EU is doing everything it can to stay involved.

Nicholson further said, "We are clearly very concerned about the situation. We are trying to stay involved in Afghanistan as much as possible and will continue our development assistance. We will be involved politically as well. If they put the plan of the Islamic Emirate on the table in the 1990s, or any plan that is the Islamic Emirate, no, it will not be acceptable."

Taliban has grown more cruel and oppressive: Afghan President

Violence in Afghanistan has risen in recent weeks as the Taliban has intensified its onslaught following the withdrawal of US and NATO soldiers from the country. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stated on Sunday that the Taliban has grown "more cruel and more oppressive" over the last two decades. He remarked during a televised cabinet meeting, "yes, they (Taliban) have changed but negatively. They have no wish for peace, for prosperity, or progress; we want peace but they won't surrender (subdued people and government)."

In the first six months of this year, 1,677 civilians were murdered and 3,644 more were injured in Afghanistan, according to a study released by an Afghan watchdog. This is an 80% increase in casualties when compared to the same period in 2020. According to the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC), these killings occurred in 1,594 separate security situations.

UN envoy also warned Taliban

The UN Secretary-Special General's Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, warned the Joint Coordination and Monitoring Board (JCMB) meeting at the Presidential Palace on July 28 that the world will not engage with the Taliban unless peace talks continue. She stated that if they abuse human rights and heinous atrocities occur in districts under their control, the Taliban will not be considered a viable international partner.

