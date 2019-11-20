Woman's 'windscreen Ice-melting Hack' Becomes An Internet Sensation

A woman uploaded a Facebook video revealing a cheap hack that helps drivers quickly melt ice on their car windscreens and quickly became an internet sensation. In the video, Angela Hickling asks her viewers to fill up an old bottle of carpet stain remover with warm water to wash away the ice. She can be seen clearing her windscreen her using a container, which comes with a brush. She said that the product only costs £2.80 and can be used multiple times, saving drivers from getting cold hands in the morning. Hickling's video has been shared multiple times and has also received thousands of likes.

Hickling wrote, “I'm a genius. Get yourself one of these bottles, fill it with warm water and you're sorted. No cold hands scraping anymore and it cleans your window screen too, the brush bit is ideal. Off to work now, have a great day people."

In an interview with an international media outlet, she said that she was going through her boyfriend's cupboard to find some sort of gadget and this is when she saw the bottle. She added that she filled that bottle with warm water and it worked perfectly. Many netizens reacted to her video calling her a genius. One Facebook user wrote, “You are a genius”, while another wrote, “Nope, I would have never thought that! I honestly gonna buy one just for that reason”.

'Cheese Chapstick'

Recently a nine-year-old girl from Missouri went viral on social media for innovating the chapstick. She turned the chapstick into 'cheese chapstick'. The girl is widely appreciated for her resourcefulness. People praised her intelligence and approach at such a young age. Valerie Schremp Hahn shared a photograph of the chapstick her little girl had brought home from school that day. Clearly, the fourth-grader was eager and needed a simple, smooth approach to eat during her classes. Therefore she decided to purge out her chapstick tube and refilled it with cheddar.

Givinge details of her techniques to media she clarified that she just washed the chapstick out with cleanser before filling it with cheese slices her family had purchased from Aldi. The fourth-grader included that she attempted the hack again on Wednesday, this time bringing two of her "cheese chapsticks" as a snack to have during standardised testing. She said that one could lick the chapstick and no one will know. The web was overwhelmingly positive in its response to the thought, appreciating the young girl‘s useful and hilarious skills.

