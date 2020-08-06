UK's Windsor Castle Opens East Terrace Garden To Public For The First Time In Over 40 Yrs

The East Terrace Garden of the Windsor Castle is open to the public for the first time in 40 years. This castle is the official residence of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth. Reports suggest that the Queen had spent the last few months of Britain’s lockdown in this castle.

Terrace garden opens for the first time in 40 years

The garden which was created in 1820’s will be open for public tours during weekends in the months of August and September. According to reports, the garden features 3,500 rose bushes. These rose bushes are planted around the central fountain. Richard Williams who is the Learning Curator at Windsor Castle reportedly said that the first garden built here was during the reign of George IV in the year 1824 and before that it would have been a defensive ditch. He added that Charles II created this garden to protect the castle walls and put in bowling lawns because he really enjoyed bowling.

According to reports, the gardens were especially remodelled by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the 19th century. Although the credit for the current appearance of the garden goes to Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth. Reports suggest that during the second world war, the garden was completely dug up in order to plant vegetables. Richard Williams said that there were two separate plots set aside for the young Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret where they grew sweet corn and tomatoes and beans as a part of the war effort.

