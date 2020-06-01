Queen Elizabeth Rides A Horse At Windsor Castle As UK Eases Coronavirus Lockdown

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was photographed on May 31 while riding a horse, a 14-year-old Fell Pony, on the grounds of her Windsor Castle residence as the country eased restrictions. The 94-year-old monarch has been spending time at the Windsor Castle along with her husband Prince Philip during the lockdown.

The Queen has issued a number of messages to the nation, including televised addresses during Easter and other important events. In April, she cancelled all traditional celebratory plan for her 94th birthday including the gun salutes in the royal parks around the country. It is the first time in 68 years that the Queen asked for no gun salutes anywhere across the country to celebrate her birthday.

'Localised approach'

The United Kingdom has reported 274,762 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 38,489 deaths related to it so far, with a considerable decline in the daily cases. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, on May 31, said that a more localised and targetted approach would be adopted if there was a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Raab’s statement came as the Boris Johnson-led government is set to relax a number of coronavirus restrictions from June 1 onwards including reopening of primary schools, outdoor markets amongst others. Johnson has been facing heat from the public over the handling of coronavirus outbreak and his woes have been compounded after his top aide flouted lockdown rules.

Raab said that if there would be an uptick in any particular locality or setting, then the British authorities have got the ability to take targeted measures. Elaborating further, he stressed that the UK had made progress with the number of new cases and those critically ill falling with each passing day. He then added that in case the COVID-19 cases surged, “further restrictive measures” would be imposed.

