Wine Company Makes Flat Eco-friendly Wine Bottles From Re-cycled Plastic

A wine company is using its innovative approach to help the planet by using recycled plastic to create flat wine bottles that can be delivered through the mail. These bottles are cost-effective and environment-friendly. A UK based company Garcon Wines came up with the transformed design of the wine bottles. Traditionally the wine bottles are made up of glass in a round shape, but Garcon Wines decided to design lighter and sleeker model of the wine bottles using recycled plastic.

According to the company, the unique shape of the bottle is light in weight and cost-effective for the manufacturer as it helps cut down the cost of the transportation. The lighter weight of the bottles is because of recycled plastic, which makes it 87 per cent lighter than glass bottles. The company also said that the bottles are eco-friendly cutting 60 per cent of the carbon emission.

Santiago Navarro, Founder of Garcon Wines said that this innovative approach is a sustainable solution within the wine industry as we live in the 21 century and not the 19th century. It is important that the wine companies give a thought to their packaging instead of following the conventional route. He said that the wine bottles are sleek enough that they can be delivered through the mail. According to the founder, we are living in times when people are leaving plastic while the company found a way to recreate the bottles using recycled plastic.

Excited to be serving up some @GarconWines #FlatWineBottles at @shecanshedid’s #MidweekJingle! Chat to me or Mel to learn more about why our bottles are so eco-friendly pic.twitter.com/C3ZprHl6OU — Elly Brooker (@EllyGarcon) December 5, 2019

