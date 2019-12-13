Woman Foils Phone Theft Attempt In Grocery Store, Netizens Laud Her Bravery

Video of a woman's immediate response and awareness that squashed an attempt of theft by a man trying to steal her phone has gone viral. According to reports, the video was posted by woman Alma M from the South African city of Johannesburg with a caption recalling the incident and giving a heads up to women out for shopping.

The viral video that has garnered a lot of attention and over 100,000 views, shows Alma looking for a few things in one of the aisles of the grocery store when the thief makes an attempt to steal her phone but the woman immediately snatches her phone back and confronts the thief.

Today a guy stole my phone. Then I stole it from back. Zip up your handbags ladies. pic.twitter.com/8aRANJi4H4 — Alma M (@AlmaMMCG) December 10, 2019

In an update to the incident, Alma posted another tweet wherein she mentioned that a case had been filed by her, adding that the authorities said that the car's registration will be circulated.

I opened a case at Sandton SAPS. It took some convincing. They said the car's reg number would be circulated. They wanted me to have my phone blacklisted to get a case number. Un-blacklisting takes 14 days. I wasn't willing.

Blue Hyundai I20, BN 01 FZ GP https://t.co/rn60HScbTh — Alma M (@AlmaMMCG) December 11, 2019

Netizens applaud Alma M

The above-mentioned incident prompted reactions from a lot of people on Twitter. One person said that she liked the way Alma handled the situation.

I like how you grabbed it back right there and then ! Glad they didnt try to harm you ! — Setlogolo sa Batlhaping ba ga Maidi.. (@Keaorata13) December 11, 2019

Another person said that it was good that Alma took her phone back.

In another incident that happened in Birmingham, United Kingdom, an 81-year-old woman stopped a thief from stealing her atm card. According to reports, Doreen Jones was taking out money from an ATM machine when the thief made an attempt to steal her card. Jones grabbed the thief by his hair and snatched back her card.

In another incident, a woman from Missouri hunted down the thieves who stole her car and then stole it back from them. Recalling the incident, Danielle Reno said that she had just got out of the car with her daughter when she turned back and found her car missing. Reno found her car by tracking her phone and the purchases of her debit and credit cards.

