Woman Foils Phone Theft Attempt In Grocery Store, Netizens Laud Her Bravery

Rest of the World News

Video of a South African woman's immediate response and awareness that squashed an attempt of theft by a man trying to steal her phone has gone viral.

Woman

Video of a woman's immediate response and awareness that squashed an attempt of theft by a man trying to steal her phone has gone viral. According to reports, the video was posted by woman Alma M from the South African city of Johannesburg with a caption recalling the incident and giving a heads up to women out for shopping.

The viral video that has garnered a lot of attention and over 100,000 views, shows Alma looking for a few things in one of the aisles of the grocery store when the thief makes an attempt to steal her phone but the woman immediately snatches her phone back and confronts the thief.

In an update to the incident, Alma posted another tweet wherein she mentioned that a case had been filed by her, adding that the authorities said that the car's registration will be circulated.

Netizens applaud Alma M

The above-mentioned incident prompted reactions from a lot of people on Twitter. One person said that she liked the way Alma handled the situation.

 

Another person said that it was good that Alma took her phone back.

In another incident that happened in Birmingham, United Kingdom, an 81-year-old woman stopped a thief from stealing her atm card. According to reports, Doreen Jones was taking out money from an ATM machine when the thief made an attempt to steal her card. Jones grabbed the thief by his hair and snatched back her card.

In another incident, a woman from Missouri hunted down the thieves who stole her car and then stole it back from them. Recalling the incident, Danielle Reno said that she had just got out of the car with her daughter when she turned back and found her car missing. Reno found her car by tracking her phone and the purchases of her debit and credit cards.

(With inputs from agencies)

